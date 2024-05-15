T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.99

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 6896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $573.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

