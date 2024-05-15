Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $181.85 Average PT from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

TGT stock opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.39. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

