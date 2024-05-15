Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT
Insider Activity at Target
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Insiders are Buying
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Can a Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Bundle Fend Off Netflix?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Live Nation’s Revenue Funnels Deliver a Half-Billion-Dollar Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.