Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,633. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $557.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

