TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,383. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,140,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 985,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 777,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,813 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

