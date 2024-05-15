TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,383. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.
Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
