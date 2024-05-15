TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 926,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,705. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 46,201 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

