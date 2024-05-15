Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
TEO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
