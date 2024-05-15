Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 4.0 %

TEO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

About Telecom Argentina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

