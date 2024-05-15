Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 712,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $212.62 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

