Telsey Advisory Group Comments on The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Honest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Honest Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.06 on Monday. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Honest by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 803,229 shares of company stock worth $2,684,496 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

