Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Burberry Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

