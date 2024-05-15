TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.27.
T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
