TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of T opened at C$22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.38. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.12 and a twelve month high of C$27.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

