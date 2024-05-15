Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Releases Earnings Results

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 934.11% and a negative net margin of 532.14%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 27,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,746. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

