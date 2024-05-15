Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAPGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

LLAP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,015. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLAP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

