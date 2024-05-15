Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.9 %

TRNO traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 678,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,276. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.