Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

