Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target Cut to $9.66 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.66 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 5,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

