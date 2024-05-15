Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tesco Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 310.20 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,241.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.90 ($3.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

