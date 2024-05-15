Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 17.7% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,535,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,994,664. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.99. The firm has a market cap of $559.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

