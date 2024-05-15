Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.90.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.19. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $566.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

