Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $231.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tetra Tech traded as high as $216.28 and last traded at $216.25, with a volume of 8510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.96.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

