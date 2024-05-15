Tezos Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. Tezos has a market cap of $873.83 million and approximately $40.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000810 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,002,233,278 coins and its circulating supply is 981,666,643 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.