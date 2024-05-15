TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $160.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.78.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII
Institutional Trading of TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
NYSE:TFII opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. TFI International has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.