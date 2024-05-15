TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $160.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. TFI International has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

