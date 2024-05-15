The Allstate Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $17.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $166.70. 294,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Allstate last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

