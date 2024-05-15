The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,320.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,320 ($66.82) and last traded at GBX 5,265 ($66.13), with a volume of 95342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,210 ($65.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.17) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($57.96).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,735.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,682.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.53, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,185.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.01) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($18,822.68). 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

