The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Boeing worth $194,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.99. 5,806,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.14. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

