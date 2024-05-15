The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Update

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.50. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $264.63 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

