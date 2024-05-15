The Character Group (LON:CCT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 307 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.77). 38,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 35,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.72).

The Character Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £61.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,644.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,555.56%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.