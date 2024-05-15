The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $138.75. 294,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,225. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.