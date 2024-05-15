The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

TCS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

