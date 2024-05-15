The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 460,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $98.53.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

