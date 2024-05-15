The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 12-Month High at $463.52

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $463.52 and last traded at $461.61, with a volume of 213292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.47.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,249,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

