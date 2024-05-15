The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) CFO Lee A. Boyce Acquires 13,500 Shares

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,389.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after buying an additional 84,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

