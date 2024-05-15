The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Insider Buys £346.80 in Stock

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) insider Graham J. Crocker acquired 340 shares of Heavitree Brewery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £346.80 ($435.57).

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

LON:HVT remained flat at GBX 265 ($3.33) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 million, a PE ratio of 854.84 and a beta of 0.50. The Heavitree Brewery PLC has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 269.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.65.

Heavitree Brewery Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Heavitree Brewery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,935.48%.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

