The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on L.S. Starrett in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

NYSE:SCX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,687. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Stories

