The Lion Electric Company to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.74.
Lion Electric Price Performance
Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.12.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
