The Lion Electric Company to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.