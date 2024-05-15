The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.79. 140,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,995. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.92.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

