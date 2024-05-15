The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,711,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182,544 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $208,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. 265,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,259. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.