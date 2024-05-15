Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

THR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 73,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 533,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 595.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 257,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

