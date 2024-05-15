Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$24,322.30 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.74, for a total transaction of C$24,322.30.
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$229.08 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$163.01 and a 1-year high of C$232.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$213.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$201.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
