Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TYGO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 215,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 24,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $29,873.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

