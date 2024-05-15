Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.74

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 913401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Toast Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

