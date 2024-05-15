Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. 226,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,003. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,092 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.