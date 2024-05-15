Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

