TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.91

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 23949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a current ratio of 138.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.15%.

Insider Activity at TPG RE Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $16,638,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 905,492 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

