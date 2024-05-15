TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.20) earnings per share.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 165,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,883. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. StockNews.com lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

