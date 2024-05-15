Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 442,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 297,165 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 39,741,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,317,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durante & Waters LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

