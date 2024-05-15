TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $54,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 98,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,289.20. 254,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,100.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.05 and a twelve month high of $1,330.82. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 55,825 shares valued at $66,266,515. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

