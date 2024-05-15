TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.