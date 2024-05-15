Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

