Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Posts Earnings Results

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 723.98%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.
Treasure Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TGL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,977. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.20.
Treasure Global Company Profile
